Primark fans are obsessed with its new £14 snuggle hoodie which is perfect for those chilly autumn nights

IT’S getting colder and there’s nothing better than cuddling up in a nice cosy blanket on the sofa.

But now, Primark has revealed a snuggle hoodie and it’s changed the game massively.

2 The ‘snuddie’ has sent Primark fans wild Credit: @elishakatelewis/Tiktok

Say goodbye to huge heavy throws and duvets and hello to the ‘snuddie’.

A young woman, Elisha Kate shared the latest Primark find to her TikTok account, ‘elishakatelewis’ and advised shoppers: “Don’t walk, run to Primark.”

The brand-new ‘snuddie’ is an oversized comfy and cosy hoodie made out of blanket material.

You can choose from two beautiful colours: a gorgeous grey or a pretty pale rose.

It’s only £14!

Comfy, cute and doesn’t break the bank?!

Sounds great if you ask us…

This bargain buy is perfect for snuggling on the sofa and keeping you cosy in the colder nights and we NEED one.

The video has sent shoppers wild with many obsessed with Primark’s latest item.

The video has received almost 8,000 shares and 100,000 likes.

The post has been commented by 14,000 people, who tag their friends and share their excitement.

One person said: “I neeeeeeeed this.”

Another added: “Nah why’ve we spent £80 on hoodies when these exist for £14.”

A third commented: “I’m going to run now.”

Primark fans were quick to recognise that this ‘snuddie’ is in fact a copy of an ‘oodie’ that retails at £84, with many saying that Primark are upping their game with this bargain buy.

But you’ll have to be quick, so head down to your Primark ASAP if you want to get your hands on one.

2 The ‘snuddie’ is only £14 but you’ll have to be quick before it sells out Credit: Alamy

