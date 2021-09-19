I had three of my kids after the Pill AND my husband’s vasectomy failed

MUM Kate Harman is happy kidding around — despite having three of her five children while using contraception.

Charlie, now 20 years old, was her first child. She believed that she had IBS symptoms and medication interfered with the Pill.

After having Alfie, 14, and Stanley, eight, she went back on it — and then had Lottie, seven.

Kate explained that she had told him, “Because we had our little girl, who was also a surprise,” that he would have a vasectomy.

He underwent that procedure. He was in great pain. It was like, “I’ve pushed 4 babies out, man up!”

Although Hubby Dan was diagnosed with a sex disorder in 2015, she still had Buddy’s conception.

Kate said, “So we continued as usual. I’ve been having unprotected sexual activity for three to four years. Then I was late on my period. I’m usually early, but I’m not always late.

“My twin sister told me that you were pregnant. I responded, “no, I’m not. Dan’s had the vasectomies.”

When I saw the results, it was the shock of my entire life. I was terrified and shocked, and wondered “how will we survive?” We only have four bedrooms in our house.

“He was like ‘I can’t believe I’ve had this effing operation and it didn’t work’ and we were both just laughing in the bathroom. He said ‘I went through all of that pain for nothing’ and I was like ‘oh well, never mind’.”

Dan called Kate and advised him that the vasectomy had worked. They’d been covered for about three years. But, they said they believed his tubes had rejoined.

Buddy was a “miracle baby” as he faced numerous complications including Group B Strep, which left Kate so poorly in hospital that doctors urged her to have an abortion or she “could die” but she refused.

Kate stated that she was told by doctors to have an abortion but refused. It was terrible.

“I was on my own because Dan was at home with all the other children and having all these doctors around me saying ‘it’s either you or you need to get rid [of baby] basically because you could die’.”

Beautician Kate, 39, of Biggleswade, Beds, plans to get sterilised early next year.

She said that she believed they could be the most unlucky couples when it came to contraception. That’s why she’s getting sterilised.

“I have read that not all sterilizations work 100 percent so Dan has already stated that Dan will be responsible if I fall pregnant following sterilization.

“Luckily, we love having a big family.”