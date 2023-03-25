President Biden Assures Depositors Will Be Protected After 2 Bank Failures

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
NewsPolitics

In the wake of back-to-back bank failures threatening the banking system, many worried depositors are wondering if their money is safe. President Biden tried to reassure the nation, announcing deposits in the failed Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank would be protected. However, that did not ease fears on Wall Street where shares in Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Citigroup and JPMorgan plummeted.

Latest News

Previous article
A Cancer Survivor Gives Birth To Twins after Having Her Ovaries Taken

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact