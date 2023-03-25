A Cancer Survivor Gives Birth To Twins after Having Her Ovaries Taken

After having her ovaries removed during her treatment for breast cancer, an Illinois woman gave birth to twins.

Shelly Battista was 34 years old in February 2020 when she was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer.

Although she didn’t have a family history of breast carcinoma, it was discovered that she harbored the BRCA 1 mutation. This increased her chances of developing breast cancer. Press Release Northwestern Medicine

As part of Battista’s treatment, she needed to undergo chemotherapy and decided to freeze eight embryos since she wanted more children in the future, the hospital said.

American Cancer Society Recommendations Women should keep their eggs frozen or preserved before starting treatment for cancer. Some treatments may affect their fertility.

Battista was treated with chemotherapy and she had a double mastectomy in December 2020, she was declared clear of breast cancer, said the release.

But she then learned she was at an increased risk for ovarian cancer, and so she made the decision to remove her ovaries, the press release said. One year after her final treatment she was able to try for another baby using frozen embryos.

“Even without ovaries, we’re able to provide the supplemental hormones necessary for pregnancy. This alone is an important teaching point because many people are surprised to learn that you can use in vitro fertilization to become pregnant even if ovaries have been surgically removed or are no longer functioning,” said Dr. Kara Goldman, the medical director of Fertility Preservation at Northwestern Medicine Center for Fertilization and Reproductive Medicine.

Battista failed to get pregnant after her first attempt. However, she discovered that she was now pregnant with twins in April 2022.

Two years ago, Battista was declared cancer-free. She gave birth to identical twins, Nina and Margo.

“It’s a true miracle. Two of our children are cancer-free after just two years. My heart is very full,” Battista said.

“Despite a breast cancer diagnosis, chemotherapy, and losing both ovaries, Shelly’s dream of having three children came true,” Goldman said. “One perfect embryo, frozen urgently before chemotherapy, became two beautiful baby girls.”