Pregnant woman horrified as mum asks her to live stream birth so family ‘don’t miss out’

Many couples can’t wait to share news and photos of their newborn baby when they arrive into the world.

But one pregnant woman revealed that her mum had made a mistake by asking about her baby’s pregnancy.

There have been strict restrictions regarding who can be present in the delivery room due to the pandemic. Some dads were even made to stay away.

One mom thought of a way to ensure she was present during the birth. She asked her pregnant daughter to live stream it for her family.

She took to Reddit to explain the situation and asked for advice.

The mum-to-be said that she was “over the moon excited” at the news she was 16 weeks pregnant.

But she explained that coronavirus was making her feel unwell. She also said she would like her family to be present for the birth, as the hospital where she will be giving birth has a ban against visitors.

She said: “While our families are heartbroken, my mother has taken it the hardest.

“Today while on the phone with her, she asked that we live stream/Zoom the birth of our son. (She made it clear she didn’t wanna see … everything … just enough to see our faces and hear his first cry etc).”







The woman explained that she didn’t want to broadcast such an intimate moment.

She said: “I don’t want to have to worry about our families on Zoom while bringing our son into the world.

“It seems very personal to me, and I don’t like the idea of them watching me push, potentially hearing if there are complications, watching him be put on my chest etc.”

Fellow Reddit users reassured her that she was well within her rights to tell her mum she wanted privacy.

One wrote: “Tell your mom “No, not during birth.” We will videochat with your mom after the birth and once we have settled in. If she’s a real s*** about it you can always blame it on the doctor or hospital’s rules.”

While another added: “Oh no… this sounds like the worst idea ever. Once the baby has been born, cleaned up and settled in your arms, hubby can take photos. This request is not necessary.”

A third also firmly told her: “It’s YOUR labor and delivery, you get to do whatever the hell you want. Tell her you aren’t comfortable with that idea, end of discussion. The privilege of being in the delivery area is not a right.”

