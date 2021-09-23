Strictly Come Dancing Shirley Ballas BTS parties with Motsi Mabuse Excited!

Strictly Come Dancing’s head judge Shirley Ballas is looking forward to returning to Elstree Studios

While there will still be some social distancing in sequins, Saturday nights are Strictly for partying again.

Strictly Come Dancing’s head judge Shirley Ballas is looking forward to returning to Elstree Studios, where she says fellow panelist Motsi Mabuse hosts the best behind-the-scenes soirees.

“She’s a few doors down and she always has that loud music blaring and dances down

the corridors,” Shirley agrees.

“I love her energy. I love going in on a Saturday, going into my room, and seeing all

my friends.”

Last year, the show’s cast had to bubble up away from their families to ensure they stayed safe throughout the competition.

The series was a vital light relief during the country’s second lockdown.

Although many measures are reduced inside and outside the London studio this year, Shirley thinks the show will be just as necessary in the coming months.

She says: “I think after the pandemic and the fact that people have been locked away for so long, I feel as we go into these winter months it’s going to be very important that people have something that they can turn to.

“Like being in Disneyland, you can get lost inside the magic of the kingdom of Strictly Come Dancing.

“Audiences come back to Strictly every single year because they love all of the baubles, the bangles, the beads.”

The backstage bashes are a bonus.

Strictly’s first live episode airs Saturday at 7 pm on BBC1.

Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy

A romantic meal cooked by a private chef on a roof terrace with a stunning view of London… Peter Crouch arranged the perfect anniversary present to celebrate 10 years of wedded bliss with Abbey Clancy.

However, the couple decided to forgo fine dining on their date night. They have four children.

“On the way, we saw a KFC poster,” Abbey shared her thoughts with the Loose women yesterday. “Pete was like, ‘I really fancy a KFC’.

“So we canceled the chef and had KFC on the balcony and watched the tennis and was asleep by 10 pm.

“Really boring but we loved it, getting that full night’s sleep with no kids in the bed.

“It was great.”

The Loose Women got a bargain (bucket).