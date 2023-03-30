Pre-sale code and ticket information

After Ellie Goulding announced the details for her 2023 Higher Than Heaven Tour, we have the complete information about tickets and presale codes.

In support of Higher Than Heaven, the Love Me Like You Do singer has announced a UK tour and European dates later in autumn.

Goulding’s 2023 tour will begin on October 16 in Dublin with a show followed by shows in Glasgow, Newcastle and Manchester. The tour’s last concert is scheduled to take place on November 7 in Berlin.

Here’s all the information you need, including presale, tickets, tour dates, and stadium venues.

How do I get Ellie Goulding tickets and presale code

For early access to tickets, you will need to pre-order any format of Goulding’s new album by 5 pm BST on Monday, April 3 from her official website.

You will receive an email with a link to your ticket and a presale code by Monday at 7pm. The presale for artist starts on Tuesday April 4 at 9 a.m.

On Tuesday morning, O2 will launch a priority presale at 9 o’clock, while Gigs in Scotland starts on Wednesday morning at 9 o’clock.

The general ticket presale will take place at 9 a.m. on Thursday April 6. The Twitter post below contains more details about the artist presale.

Ellie Goulding 2023 Tour Dates

Goulding had confirmed 12 European and UK tour dates at the time of this publication. The following is a listing of venues, dates and cities for the UK.

October 16 – Dublin, Ireland, 3Olympia Theatre

October 18 – Glasgow, Scotland, Barrowland

October 19 – Newcastle upon Tyne, England, O2 City Hall

October 20 – Manchester, England, Academy

October 23 – Birmingham, England, O2 Institute

October 24 – London, England, Roundhouse

October 27 – Paris, France, Bataclan

October 30 – Utrecht, Netherlands, TivoliVredenburg

October 31 – Brussels, Belgium, Citque Royale

November 2 – Milan, Italy, Fabrique

November 6 – Cologne, Germany, E Werk

November 7 – Berlin, Germany, Huxleys Neue Welt

Goulding will be releasing a new album

The tour is in support of Goulding’s upcoming fifth studio album Higher Than Heaven, which releases on Friday, April 7.

The single “Let It Die” was her first announcement of the project. However, she delayed the album’s release several times.

The original release was scheduled to arrive February 3. However, it was later delayed to March 24, and Goulding finally confirmed that April 7 would be the official release date.

“Here we go again. Here are all the different versions of Higher Than Heaven available to order now from my official store,” she wrote in a previous social media post.

She continued: “As you know, making these products as green as possible is incredibly important to me so we’ve worked really hard to stick to that promise.

“As a result & due to delays in sourcing these products, we have to push back the release ever so slightly to April 7 just so we can get these beautiful products to you as soon as humanly possible. Thank you ever so much for your patience and I love you all.”

