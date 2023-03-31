Is Murder Mystery 2 being filmed in these locations? Explore locations for Netflix films

Murder Mystery 2: The Spitz couple returns to help solve another mystery case. Where was Murder Mystery 2?

After uncovering the perpetrator behind Malcolm Quince’s murder in the first film, Nick and Audrey Spitz are back on Netflix for another globe-trotting adventure as they are dragged into another mystery.

Like 2019’s first film, Murder Mystery 2 follows Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston’s characters as they explore several glamourous locations which will surely leave many wondering where the movie was filmed.

Murder Mystery 2 is now available on Netflix starting Friday, March 31, 2023.

It’s been four years since Nick and Audrey’s first case and the duo are now running their own private eye agency, albeit a struggling one.

The events of the film are kicked into gear when they’re invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja on his lavish private island.

The trouble begins when the groom disappears and is held hostage for ransom. Every guest, even the bride, becomes a suspect.

Is Murder Mystery 2 being filmed in the same location?

Murder Mystery 2 has been filmed in Paris and Hawaii.

The filming of the sequel started on January 10, 2022 and lasted for approximately three months, before it was wrapped on April 8.

While we’re led to believe that the Maharaja’s private island is located somewhere in Asia, the production team actually traveled to the island of O’ahu in Hawaii to create the scenic getaway. The capital of Honolulu is featured as a primary location, particularly the neighborhood of Kaka’ako.

On top of that, Lanikuhonua Lagoon provided the backdrop for several beach scenes while filming also took place in and around Makapu’u Point Lookout.

Meanwhile, the Spitzes finally get their chance to travel to Paris when the Maharaja’s kidnappers demand that his ransom be paid in the French capital.

Specific locations in Paris that feature in Murder Mystery 2 include the Île-de-France in the very center of the city which features landmarks such as the Arc de Triomphe and the Eiffel Tower.

The exterior of the restaurant Les Cailloux can be seen in the film as can the Passerelle Léopold-Sédar-Senghor bridge, the Palais Garnier opera house and Château de Vaux-le-Vicomte which is located to the southeast of Paris itself.

Others projects that were filmed in Paris or Hawaii

These locations have been used by many movies over the years, including Murder Mystery 2.

Hawaii has been featured in the likes of Lost, Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, Baywatch, Jurassic World, Hawaii Five-O, 2014’s Godzilla, Snakes On A Plane and Netflix’s Finding ‘Ohana.

Paris, meanwhile, has hosted the likes of John Wick: Chapter 4, Prime Video’s Jack Ryan, Inception, Inglorious Basterds, Killing Eve, Home Alone as well as the Netflix productions Red Notice, Lupin and, of course, Emily In Paris.

Murder Mystery 2 can be found here Available to stream Netflix available starting Friday, March 31, 2023

