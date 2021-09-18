CHRISTMAS 2020 saw many of us welcome the adorable gonks to our homes – with stars such as Stacey Solomon obsessing over the festive gnomes.

And now the little guys are back for the next big holiday, but this time they’re ready to give you a scare.

2 Poundland is selling Halloween gonks to brighten up your home – and they’ll only cost you a quid Credit: Instagram

Poundland is selling Halloween versions of the little critters, and already shoppers are scrambling to get their hands on them.

The adorable creatures have taken on an autumnal turn, dressed in black, orange, grey and red tones, they’re perfect for settling in to those longer nights.

The best part is that they cost only a quid so you can have fun decorating the halls and making new friends.

But you’ll have to hurry if you want to get your hands on the gnomes, with shoppers already scrambling to get their hands on them, six weeks before Halloween.

Poundland posted a photo of the terrifying gnomes to its Instagram account. It received a flood of comments from customers eager to grab a pair.

One wrote: “OMG, I know where I’m going tomorrow, LOL.”

“I want them all,” agreed another, while a third wrote, “I got all 8!”

