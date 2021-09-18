‘Bringing Up Bates’ Star Michaela Keilen Shares Fertility Treatment Update

Bringing Up Bates fans may know that Michaela and Brandon Keilen have been trying to have a child of their own for years. Fans can offer support and love by sharing their fertility problems with the couple. But recently decided to work on things behind the scenes and haven’t been sharing as many updates about their journey.

So, fans haven’t gotten any recent news about Brandon and Michaela’s fertility journey. Fans respect their privacy, but some are curious about how things have turned out for the couple.

Michaela posted an update in the comments section to a recent Instagram photo. The UPtv star shared a video of herself packing orders for her customers. Brandon and Michaela own a small business that sells baby products.

Bringing Up Bates star Michaela talks about fertility specialist visits.

A fan asked about her small business in the comments section of Michaela’s post about her nursing career.

Michaela answered the question by talking about her current situation. She wrote:

“I do not have a nursing job now as I am seeing a fertility specialist, and with the many tests needed, my schedule must remain very flexible. I am, however, volunteering and studying online to keep my nursing knowledge up to date.”

Other fans chimed in to remind Michaela and Brandon that they were praying for them during this time. They know how much Michaela and Brandon desire to become parents and believe they will be great parents.

Michaela and Brandon have received lots of love and support from Bringing Up Bates fans throughout their fertility journey. They are grateful for all the support and love they have received. They look forward to the day when they become parents.

Many fans wonder if Michaela or Brandon will adopt or attempt IVF. The couple has said that they may look into adoption in the future. They are currently working with a fertility specialist to find answers. Fans are optimistic that the couple will soon become parents.

So, are you glad to hear that Bringing Up Bates star Michaela Keilen is seeing a fertility specialist? Did you follow her journey? Leave a comment below.

For the latest updates about Bringing Up Bates, check back with TV Shows Ace.