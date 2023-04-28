Post Malone Slams Drug Use Rumors Amid Weight Loss Journey

By Amy Comfi
Entertainment

Post Malone has a theory about why he’s lost weight over the past several months, and no, it isn’t drugs.

The “Chemical” rapper recently addressed the speculation over his health on social media, attributing his slimmer look to some changes in his diet after welcoming his daughter last year.

“I wanted to say that I’m not doing drugs,” Post wrote, in part, on Instagram April 27. “I’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and I’d suppose, performance on stage. I’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier. I guess dad life kicked in and I decided to kick soda, and start eating better so I can be around for a long time for this little angel.”

And the musician noted that it’s one of several changes he’s making for his and his fiancée’s almost 12-month-old.

“Next up is smokes and brews,” he said, “But I like to consider myself a patient man… lol!”

