Popular ‘Cinderella’ Adaptations, Ranked From Worst to Best

“A Cinderella Story” (2004) is a romantic comedy starring Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray.





This movie features the iconic white ballgown.



Warner Bros.







Critic Score: 12%

Audience Score: 53%

In this high-school retelling, Duff stars as a waitress at the diner that her evil stepmother, played by Jennifer Coolidge, forces her to run.

Most critics didn’t love the teen comedy, but many audience members somewhat enjoyed it, calling it both cheesy and a classic.