What All You Need To Know Bonkers Amazon Astro Robot ?

AMAZON’S new camera-equipped robot has been described by the firm’s own employees as a “privacy nightmare,” according to a report.

Vice’s leaked internal documents reveal that staff tasked with building Astro expressed doubts over its durability and reliance on controversial facial recognition technology.

Amazon unveiled a camera-equipped robot on Tuesday

According to Amazon, users can deploy the $999 machine to patrol their homes, calling it a breakthrough for security and convenience.

On Tuesday, one developer on the project unveiled by the US e-commerce giant called it a “disaster that’s not ready for release.”

According to Amazon, users can deploy the $999 machine to patrol their homes, calling it a breakthrough for security and convenience.

But the leaked documents paint a picture of unrest among the engineers and other employees who helped put the ambitious project together.

Vice also acquired internal video recordings related to Astro and spoke to multiple insiders who have been developers on the project.

One staff member is said to have called Astra “terrible,” branding the idea that it’d be a useful accessibility device “absurdist nonsense.”

Apparently, the robot doesn’t handle stairs well, with one person saying that it would “throw itself down” them “if presented the opportunity.”

Read all the latest Phones & Gadgets news

Keep up-to-date on Apple stories

Get the latest on Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram

The robot’s durability was also called into question. Vice reported that it is fragile and that several devices had broken.

Sources told the publication that the pricey contraption’s facial recognition technology was also not up to scratch.

Apparently, Astro isn’t great at recognizing people it should know. This puts it into “sentry mode,” which follows the “intruder” around the home.

One source told Vice that the amount of data the robot collects makes it a “privacy nightmare.”

In response to the report, Amazon claimed that the leaked documents were out of date and that the characterizations in the report did not reflect how well Astro works today.

“These characterizations of Astro’s performance, mast, and safety systems are simply inaccurate,” a spokesperson said.

“Astro went through rigorous testing on both quality and safety, including tens of thousands of hours of testing with beta participants.

“This includes comprehensive testing on Astro’s advanced safety system, which is designed to avoid objects, detect stairs, and stop the device where and when necessary.”

Astro is a roughly two-foot (60 centimeters) tall and 20-pound (nine kilograms) device that can map out a house floor plan.

According to Amazon, the robot can obey commands to go to a specific place to take a closer look with its telescoping camera.

The device, which can work with Amazon’s digital home assistant Alexa, can be taught to recognize faces and learn the habits of household members.

The tech giant cheered the “Astro” robot as a breakthrough for security and convenience, but digital watchdogs raised concerns for potential risks to people’s most private moments at home.

Matthew Guariglia, a policy analyst at digital watchdog group Electronic Frontier Foundation, raised concerns about the device potentially allowing hackers to see into a user’s home or police seeking access to it via a search warrant.

“There are some scenarios in which (Astro) could be useful; there are some scenarios in which a surveillance camera on your house could be useful, too,” he told AFP.

“But the problem is that you need to know that it comes off with a trade-off of vulnerability,” he added.

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for Central Recorder Online Tech & Science team?