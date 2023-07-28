Police Says Daughter Shot Dead Neighbor. Cops Will Try Woman.

Officers of the Orlando Police Department was called to an apartment complex shortly before midnight, May 30th 2022. Shooting.

There they found 41-year-old Lashun Denise Rodgers lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Digital.

According to the affidavit, officers performed CPR on Rodgers until paramedics arrived. At that point, an ambulance took her to hospital. Rodgers’ injuries led to her death minutes after she had been admitted with a critical condition.

Apartment complexes are back in the spotlight. By speaking with residents and Rodger’s girlfriend, we tried to reconstruct what had happened.

He told police that Rodgers and he were cooking outside in the back of the building that evening to celebrate Memorial Day.

Lakrisha, according to the affidavit, then approached Rodgers. “They began an argument regarding a recent disagreement between them,” it states.

Affidavit states that the argument escalated and Isaac punched Rodgers. In the affidavit it is stated that Rodgers’ boyfriend informed police that Rodgers’ girlfriend had also punched him in retaliation.

The affidavit states that Rodgers then grabbed the woman. As he was removing her, she “turned around to try to reengage Isaac” according to the affidavit.

Isaac’s daughter of 10 years, who was silently standing in front her mother at the time, then pointed a pistol. Shot According to the affidavit, Rodgers was hit in the head.

According to the affidavit, she then shouted “She shouldn’t of hit my mother.”

He told the police that Isaac took her daughter’s gun and pointed it towards Rodger, according to an affidavit. The affidavit states that Isaac told police she had returned with her daughter to their apartment after he said he lifted his hands.

According to the police, Ashley was the neighbor who spoke. Her account was very similar to Rodgers’ boyfriend. A neighbor, who was watching the event through her apartment’s peephole, saw both women getting into an argument and fighting.

According to the affidavit, Ashley told police that she then saw Isaac’s daughter rummaging through her mother’s backpack as “Isaac… squared up for a fight and a few punches were exchanged.”

Ashley then heard a gunshot and then Isaac’s daughter say: “You f****g with my momma,” according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states that after Isaac’s daughter had shot Rodgers Ashley reported to police she saw Isaac taking the gun from her daughter, pointing it at Rodgers and walking away.

According to the affidavit, she watched as Isaac walked into her house and “showed no remorse nor care” for Rodgers’ injury.

LAKRISHA ISAAC ARREST AFFIDAVIT

Then and Now Police station, Isaac invoked her Miranda Rights.

Digital has obtained video footage of Isaac’s interview from the State’s Attorney’s Office. In it, she states to police that “I don’t have anything to say about y’all.” Don’t talk to my baby, either. She’s underage. She’s underage.

The police said they had spoken to her daughter, who gave their version of what happened that night.

In the affidavit it is stated that Isaac’s girl told police she was drunk and wanted to have a “women to woman” conversation with Rodgers.

The affidavit states that Isaac’s daughter, despite being instructed to remain in her apartment, followed her mom and stood beside her as they argued.

According to the affidavit, she observed someone holding an unknown object that they allegedly used to hit her mother with. According to the affidavit, she saw someone with an object unknown that was allegedly used by them to hit her mother.

According to the affidavit, the girl believed that Rodgers had struck Isaac with an object over his head and cut Isaac’s scalp.

According to the affidavit, the daughter saw someone else “hold a stone in her hand during the argument between Isaac and Isaac.” The affidavit claims that Lakrisha refused to admit any injuries or cuts when police asked her.

In the next part of the affidavit, it says the daughter reported to police that Rodgers had threatened her and her entire family.

“[Isaac’s daughter] Rodgers said she would bring her family with her to Isaac’s jump. As soon as [Isaac’s daughter] When she heard that, she stated she got angry due to anger issues. [Isaac’s daughter] According to the affidavit, “Isaac’s friend took away the weapon and pointed it over Rodgers’s head.”[Isaac’s daughter] She shot Rodgers once, and she saw him fall.”

Isaac told police at that point his friend grabbed the gun and ran from the scene.

The daughter was charged with murder in the second degree by prosecutors. Since the incident, she is in detention as a minor and charged. A judge had refused to release her with an ankle-monitor in June.

It is unclear what the current state of her case currently is.

Isaac was released on bail in October. She has pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter by culpable negligence, aggravated assault with a firearm, neglect of a child and negligent storage of a firearm within a child’s reach. A jury is expected to decide her fate next month after hearing the evidence. Opening arguments have been scheduled for August 14.

The lawyer that represented Isaac in this case has not responded to our request for a comment.

Monique W. Worrell said, “This has been one of my most difficult cases in the 22 years I have worked as a State Attorney.” The shooting was an unimaginable, tragic event that is beyond easy resolution.