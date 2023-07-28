Heather Peace of EastEnders celebrates 10th wedding anniversary by sharing sweet image with her wife

Heather Pearce shared some sweet photos of her family to commemorate the tenth anniversary of their marriage.

Heather’s portrayal of Eve Unwin in the BBC soap opera has made her a popular actress.

Heather Pearce has shared a new candid snap

Heather Pearce shared an intimate photo
She is celebrating her tenth wedding anniversary

Her tenth anniversary of marriage is coming up
Heather has earned a legion of fans as Eve Unwin

Heather Unwin has a legion fansCredit: BBC

Ellie and the actress celebrated their big anniversary.

She also referred to her three children, Annie, Jessie and Lola.

Heather captioned her post, “How can it be that we’ve been married for 10 years already?”

Happy anniversary, dear Ellie.

“And to all of my girls; Ellie, Annie, Jessie & Lola, you have brought both joy and calm to my life and I love you all with all of my heart.”

Heather was firmly seated next to her spouse in these photos.

Heather and Ellie were seen in a new image with their daughter as a newborn, as they celebrated their romance.

Navin Chowdhry, star of Nish Panesar wrote: “Happy 10th Anniversary!”

Emma Barton who portrays Honey Mitchell shared several red-colored love messages. Hearts.

Heather’s inbox was filled with many more messages.

One on her followers wrote: “Happy 10th Anniversary to you both, here’s to many more.”

One added “Happy Anniversary! You’re an inspiration to myself & any other queer followers to show us what the You can also read about future plans. Can hold”

A third person added, “Happy Anniversary to both of you. May there be 10 more years together and beyond.”

She shared a number of sweet family snaps

She also shared some sweet pictures of her and her family.

