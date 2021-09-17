Police dog ‘escapes’ barracks to say final tear-jerking goodbye to retired officer

A police dog has melted hearts online after video emerged of the disciplined pooch refusing to part from his handler.

Niuniu, a military-trained Labrador, has been “administratively separated” from his retiring handler Yun Qihai and cameras managed to capture the final time they met up.

The touching video, which was uploaded to Anhui Armed Police’s Douyin page, shows Yun and three other officers chasing Niuniu.

Niuniu follows Yun and even bites into his bag while he is following him to a police van.

Yun kneels down and pads the pooch’s head for the last time before his commander gives the order: “Niuniu, stay! Head back!”







(Image: Douyin/ahpap)



Th pooch drops his head and turns around while the team marches forward.

Niuniu, however, is unable to bear the separation and runs towards the police van.

Dog lovers said that the separation was difficult for them.

One said: “The dog must be very depressed. He is going to miss his handler a lot.”







(Image: Douyin/ahpap)







Join our brand new sister website TeamDogs today! You can upload a photo of your dog to our Top Dogs feed, and also share your advice.

A second commented: “It’s equally heartbreaking for the solider. You see, he is not turning around to look at the dog when they are about to get on the van.”

“I’m crying, why can’t the soldier take him home?” a third asked.

Some suggested that the police dog behave like a soldier and should maintain strict discipline.

“He is a fighter, he’s got to follow rules,” One viewer shared his thoughts.







(Image: Douyin/ahpap)



For more stories from the Daily Star, sign up to one of our newsletters here.

Earlier this year, an off-duty police officer paid a surprise visit to his retired police dog and the canine “cried” during the short reunion.

According to a police spokesperson, retired officers cannot bring their service dog.

He added: “Police dogs are generally well fed at the training centre but our officers could not dedicate their time to play or exercise with retired dogs.”