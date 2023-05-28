Pokémon Go Rising Heroes ends – fans expect new Pokémon in upcoming event

POKÉMON Go is introducing a new season that will follow on from Rising Heroes.

Common wild Pokémon will change, and players expect new ‘mons to be added to the game.

The game has four seasons every year. For players this is a major change.

Here’s everything that’s happening in Pokémon Go from May 29 to June 4.

Houndour is the star of the show

This week’s Spotlight Hour will take place on Tuesday, 30 May 2023From 6pm Local time

Houndour, the pre-evolution of Houndoom, is the target of this week’s spotlight hour.

As per usual, this is the time when you’ll find more shinys.

Any Pokémon caught during this hour will also give you double Stardust.

Regigigas is back to raids

The Raid Hour is scheduled to take place at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 6pm Local time

Regigigas will also get two weeks of five-star raids.

Regigigas is one of the game’s most powerful Pokémon and will be available in every single gym as part of five-star raids.

Mega Altaria will receive two raids per week, like Regigigas.

New season is about to start

A new season for Pokémon Go will begin on Friday, June 2, 2023.

Rising Heroes ends on 1 June, and the new three-month season begins.

Details about this haven’t been announced, but there will be a new event to kick things off.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 3, 2023, but again we don’t know what this will be yet.

