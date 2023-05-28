How many action movies has Arnold Schwarzenegger been in and did you catch any of his easter eggs in Netflix’s FUBAR series?

Arnold Schwarzenegger is undoubtedly one of the most popular and recognizable film stars of all time, with the actor-turned-politician-turned-actor having just made his big return in Netflix’s brand new action series, FUBAR.

However, FUBAR is only the latest in a long line of action projects starring the iconic Schwarzenegger, who will be on the ‘Mount Rushmore’ of action stars for millions of film fans around the world.

So, how many action movies has Arnold Schwarzenegger starred in, and how many easter eggs have you spotted in Netflix’s FUBAR series so far?

How many movies has Arnold Schwarzenegger starred in?

Arnold Schwarzenegger has 75 acting credits, including over 50 film roles, 17 TV roles, and five major video gaming appearances with another four acting roles upcoming – 43 of which have been within the ‘Action’ genre.

The 75-year-old made his professional debut in 1969 and had his first breakthrough in 1970 when he played Hercules in Hercules in New York; however, he was actually credited in this film as Arnold Strong ‘Mr Universe’ instead of his full name.

Thankfully, it wasn’t long before Schwarzenegger was a household name in both the United States and around the world thanks to iconic performances in Conan the Barbarian (1982) and The Terminator (1984).

The 80s was a decade that was dominated by this fan favorite actor. He played major roles in films like Commando (1985), Predator(1987), The Running Man(1987) and Twins (1998).

Schwarzenegger has also memorably featured in Total Recall (1990), Kindergarten Cop (1990), Last Action Hero (1993), Batman & Robin (1997), and of course, Netflix’s new series FUBAR (2023).

What are Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 15 highest-rated action movies?

According to IMDB the top 20 movies of all time are: 15 highest-rated Schwarzenegger’s action films include the following:

Terminator 2 : Judgement Day, 1991 The Terminator (1984) The Predator (1997) Total Recall (1990). True Lies (1994). Conan the Barbarian (1982) The Running Man (1997) Commando (1985) Escape Plan (2013) Welcome to the Jungle 2003 The Expendables 2 (2011) Last Action Hero (1993) The Expendables (2010) Terminator Genisys (2015) Terminator 3 Rise of the Machines 2003

Schwarzenegger easter eggs in Netflix’s FUBAR

There are plenty of references and easter eggs to Schwarzenegger’s past projects throughout Netflix’s FUBAR series. Nick Santora revealed to Tudum how you “can’t duplicate a classic” and that “you shouldn’t try to, because people will see what you’re trying to do and you’ll fail. I think you have to make something original and new, and FUBAR’s original and new.”

That being said, there are a few references that fans will immediately pick up on such as in episode 2 when Schwarzenegger screams ‘Chopper’, an iconic line that originated in The Predator.

Episode 6 sees the return of The Flamingo’s I Only Have Eyes for You, “His post-sex scene with Tally is the same shot with the same look on his face with the same song playing as we saw in Twins, after the Kelly Preston sex scene,” said Santora.

In episode 8, it is revealed that Luke’s catchphrase of ‘That’s it and that’s all’ was taken from a Danny DeVito film called Throw Momma from the Train – “Arnold and Danny are pals” shared Santora.

Santora also revealed that the case numbers on FUBAR include “One is the badge number from Kindergarten Cop, another is the serial number of his Terminator character and another is the license plate from Last Action Hero.”