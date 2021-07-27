Plastic Cup Boyz: Laughing My Mask Off! Just Released on Netflix and its Funny AF | Mini Review

On Tuesday this week, the streaming giant Netflix has unveiled a brand new standup comedy collection titled Plastic Cup Boyz: Laughing My Mask Off! Plastic Cup Boyz: Laughing My Mask Off! features Kevin Hart as executive producer by the looks of it. In a few hours of unveiling, Netflix has released the standup comedy on the same day, i.e., 27th of July, 2021.

Plastic Cup Boyz: Laughing My Mask Off! is a half-hour standup featuring three famed members of Kevin Hart’s team, namely, Spank Horton, Joey Wells, and Na’im Lynn. Collectively, they are called the Plastic Cup Boyz.

Plastic Cup Boyz: Laughing My Mask Off! – Details on the new standup comedy

Plastic Cup Boyz: Laughing My Mask Off! is the latest project where Hart collaborated with his team. The standup special was reportedly filmed before a live audience in the heart of Atlanta. With the help of HartBeat Productions, Kevin Hart executive produced the show.

Plastic Cup Boyz: Laughing My Mask Off! comprises three special episodes.

Plastic Cup Boyz: Laughing My Mask Off!: Review

The Plastic Cup Boyz are also referred to as the Muscle Car Crew as they have showcased their love for cars from the early days of their standup career. Plastic Cup Boyz: Laughing My Mask Off! is a treat for standup comedy fans who enjoy Kevin Hart’s production. Currently, Hart is one of the funniest people on the planet, and his friends/crew are as great as the great comedian himself.

The Netflix Original standup EP managed to woo the audience right after its premiere. There is a highly likely chance that the comedy special will garner much attention in days to come. The venue, comfortable and light topics to make the audience and viewers on Netflix laugh is nothing less than brilliant.

We’re still waiting for critics to provide their take on the new Netflix special standup event.