“You Are My Spring” K-Drama Episode List and Release Date

The much-awaited K-drama series, “You Are My Spring” has finally dropped its first two episodes. On July 5, 2021, the show marked its debut on Netflix and the first episode has grabbed an incredible rating of 8.6. Now, the fans are ravenous for more episodes of “You Are My Spring”. So, here is everything we know about the upcoming episodes of the K-drama series, “You Are My Spring” Season 1.

“You Are My Spring” is one of the highly anticipated series for Korean show lovers. Gradually, the Korean entertainment industry is spreading its magic all across the globe delivering some mind-boggling movies and series. “You Are My Spring” is one of those romantic masterpieces tailored by Studio Dragon (tvN). Lee Mi-na has written the beautiful story of love and the series is directed by Jung Ji-hyun.

“You Are My Spring” follows a fantasy-based romantic drama setting revolving around three primary characters. The first episode of “You Are My Spring” which was released on July 5, dropped a surprise bomb on the viewers. It ended with a major cliffhanger as one of the darkest mysterious was revealed by Chae Jun. Episode 2 also revolved around some of the scary pieces of the story leaving the audience connected with the plot. So, now it’s turn for the third chapter. So, when will the creators drop the remaining episodes of “You Are My Spring”? Check out the complete episode list below.

“You Are My Spring” Episode List

“You Are My Spring” has already dropped its first two episodes. Episode 1 arrived on July 5, 2021, and got 8.6 ratings. While, the second episode landed the next day on July 6, 2021. Season 1 will bring 16 suspense-loaded episodes to take the audience to the ultimate ride of love, heartbreak, and revenge. Here are the release dates of the remaining episodes of “You Are My Spring” Season 1 –