“Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles” Where To Watch Online For Free?

The first three episodes of the most-viewed anime TV series, “Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles” Season 1 is already out and the fans are clamoring for more episodes. If you are an anime lover craving to watch the latest season of Spirit Chronicles, check out the complete post to know how to stream it for free online.

“Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles” is an official adaptation from manga coming under the same name. It’s a super intense anime show based on a light novel. Under the direction of Osamu Yamasaki, TMS Entertainment has created this incredible anime series. While the entertaining episodes are penned down by Yoshiko Nakamura, Megumu Sasano, Yamasaki, and Mitsutaka Hirota.

“Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles” Season 1 follows Amakawa Haruto, a young man who took this last breath, with the hope to meet his childhood friend. Rio, a slum boy, whose heart is burning with the fire of revenge for his mother’s brutal murder. As the story gets to a breathtaking point, we witness Rio with Haruto’s memories unveil a “special power”, which he uses to polish up his life.

“Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles” Season 1 Episode List

“Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles” Season 1 will bring 12 thrilling episodes. The first three chapters of Season 1 have already created hype among anime lovers. The show has received tons of praise and the fans are now looking forward to the next ninth installments of the show. So, when are the upcoming episodes landing? Check out the details below –

Episode 1 – “Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles” Season 1 Episode 1 has already landed on July 6, 2021.

Episode 2 – The second chapter of “Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles” has already premiered on July 3, 2021.

Episode 3 – “Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles” Season 1 Episode 3 is out on July 20, 2021.

Episode 4 – The fourth chapter of the series has dropped on July 27, 2021.

All the other episodes are scheduled for a weekly release every Tuesday. Stay tuned as we will keep you updated in case there are any changes in the schedule.

Where To Watch “Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles” Season 1 Online?

The western audience from countries like the United States, Brazil, Australia, Mexico, etc, can stream “Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles” Season 1 on the popular streaming platform, “Crunchyroll.” The series is also available on VRV in some selected locations. However, “Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles” Season 1 is not yet available in most Asian countries like India, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and more.

How To Watch “Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles” Season 1 Online For Free?

“Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles” Season 1 is officially available on “Crunchyroll” in most western countries. So, the subscription holders can stream it online anytime. However, if you don’t want a paid subscription, you can access the free trial option of “Crunchyroll” to stream “Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles” Season 1 for free. However, if the streaming platform is not available in your country, you can pick a trusted VPN to watch the series online or you can wait till the show is launched in your location. Make sure to stay tuned as we will keep you updated about the show’s release and more details.