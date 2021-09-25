Piers Morgan’s swipe at ‘insufferable’ Dec Donnelly as they go head to head on the golf course after awards rivalry

PIERS Morgan has taken a swipe at Dec Donnelly’s “insufferable, smug grin” after their rivalry at the National Television Awards.

The pair were able to meet again today on the golf court to compete.

3 Piers Morgan didn’t look best pleased after being beaten by Dec Donnelly

It comes weeks after Piers was beaten to the best presenter gong as Ant and Dec won for the 20th year in a row.

Piers, who admitted that he’d lost a match today at Wimbledon Park golf course, shared a picture of Dec smiling with his trophy.

Pulling a grumpy face, Piers said: “Everywhere I bloody go, up they pop with silverware in their hands & those insufferable smug grins….

“So ‘nice’ to catch up Declan, and many congrats on winning YOUR OWN COMPETITION.”

Piers had lobbied to win, but the Geordie duo won the fan-nominated award at NTAs.

On Twitter he wrote: “Wow! What a shock! Congrats to Ant & Dec. Thoroughly deserved 20th consecutive win – the way they held those jungle contestants to account during the pandemic was absolutely brilliant.”

“Just as well I’m not there,” he added, alongside a GIF of his now iconic on-air walk-off moment.

Ant and Dec later dismissed comments made by furious Piers, who received friendly boos and sarcasm from the O2 crowd.

Ant said: “I don’t think we need to say anything about Piers Morgan.

“The room said it all when his name was mentioned.”

“It’s not about him tonight,” Dec added.

They are great friends, even though they have their rough talk.

Piers received the TRIC award for Best News Presenter.

He graciously shared the moment of the award with his GMB co-star Susanna, inviting her to the stage with him.

3 Ant and Dec took home an NTA for a 20th consecutive year Image Credits: Rex

Piers wanted an NTA for his work during the pandemic on GMB