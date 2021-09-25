Woman’s ‘flawless foundation’ method goes viral and the key is an old PICTURE frame

A WOMAN has revealed exactly how she does her foundation routine so that it lasts all day and looks baby smooth.

Milly Chan, who is 21-years-old, shared her trick on her TikTok account, milly__chan, where the video has been viewed over two million times.

4 Milly starts with a fresh face and applies primer and setting spray before foundation Credit: tiktok/ @milly__chan

4 She uses an old picture frame to blend her foundation and setting spray which is key Credit: tiktok/ @milly__chan

First Milly begins by priming her face, she uses e.l.f’s Mint Melt Face Primer, £8, and then uses an old photo frame to mix together two foundations.

Milly mixes NARS and L’Oreal Paris foundations on her frame. She then adds her setting spray to the frames and blends it into the products.

Milly applies the setting spray to her face before applying foundation. She then uses a beauty sponge to blend her foundation.

Milly explained that it is important to evenly spread foundation all over the face.

She applies concealer to her photo frame and then adds setting spray.

Milly then uses a sponge to wipe off any product.

Next, she takes the same sponge that she used for foundation and presses the setting powder onto the areas she highlighted in the video.

Milly suggested that you use other powder products such as blusher and bronzer to keep your face from looking cakey.

Milly applies her makeup and then uses a fan to set it.

Milly repeats this step a few times until her face is fully set.

Milly comments that setting spray is crucial for thinning full coverage foundation.

Milly’s makeup looks radiant and glowing, not powdery. Users couldn’t stop admiring her technique.

One user exclaimed: “This is the perfect airbrushed look bless your heart for this.”

Another user responded with: “UM WOW. Watering down the foundation and concealer with setting spray is genius!”

A third person commented: “OMG mixing in the setting spray… Girl your onto something.”

4 Once finished, she uses setting spray and a fan to seal her foundation in Credit: tiktok/ @milly__chan

4 Milly’s foundation routine blew people’s minds Credit: tiktok/ @milly__chan

Plus, find out what is CoolSkulpting and what are the dangers?

A woman demonstrates how she does everyday tasks using ‘Edward Scissorhand nails.

A woman shows us how to make our legs feel smoother by shaving them right.

You’ve been washing your hair all wrong – hairdresser reveals exactly what you should be doing to banish dry ends

FABULOUS BINGO: GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED