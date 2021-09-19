Release date, cast, and plot

PENN Badgley is back with his loony antics in the highly anticipated Netflix thriller, You.

Netflix confirmed the show would be back for a third season in January 2020, but production was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

2 Penn Badgley returns as Joe in the upcoming third season of You Credit: Splash

When will season three of You air?

You season three will be available on Netflix starting October 15, 2021.

Penn confirmed last year that the series had started filming with a picture of Joe wearing a face mask with his famous catchphrase “Hello you” written on it.

Fans were left with a massive cliff-hanger at the end of season 2, wondering how Joe’s relationship with his unstable partner, Love, will play out in their new suburban home.

As they try to raise their child together in their dysfunctional neighborhood, the third season is likely to bring more murder and madness.

One fan theory suggested Joe’s new neighbor could be his estranged mum.

However, Penn dismissed the idea and admitted to Bustle: “She’s definitely not his mom. I can say that.”

Showrunner Sera Gamble told Entertainment Weekly: “The stakes are pretty high. I have so many questions about Love’s mother, who’s incredibly in the picture at the end of the season, like how much she really knows about her children.

“We wrote [the finale] hoping that we will get the opportunity to tell more of the story because we’re really excited with the seeds planted at the end of season two.”

Who are the stars of You?

Penn Badgley – the Gossip Girl actor stars as Joe, a “dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man” who injects himself into the lives of others, according to Netflix.

– the Gossip Girl actor stars as Joe, a “dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man” who injects himself into the lives of others, according to Netflix. Victoria Pedretti – Love is Joe’s suburban girlfriend and potential murderous sidekick.

– Love is Joe’s suburban girlfriend and potential murderous sidekick. Saffron Burrows & Michael Reilly Burke – Love’s mom and dad are also expected to appear at some point in the new season.

– Love’s mom and dad are also expected to appear at some point in the new season. Charlie Barnett – Love’s friends Gabe may also be featured

Additionally, even though they no longer live in the same area as Joe, Ellie (Jenna Ortega), living in Florida, and Will (Robin Lord Taylor) could return for revenge.

According to Deadline, new cast members for the upcoming season include:

2 You season three will begin streaming on Netflix on October 15 Credit: AP:Associated Press

What is the plot of You?

The series is based in part on Caroline Kepnes’ 2014 bestseller You. Caroline Kepnes is also one of the show’s writers.

“When a beautiful aspiring writer strides into the East Village bookstore where Joe Goldberg works, he does what anyone would do: he Googles the name on her credit card,” The book description is available.

Lail plays Joe, who went to great lengths (even murder) to win Guinevere Beck’s affections in season one.

In season 2, Joe finds himself in a relationship with someone similar to himself.

Penn told TVLine: “They’re not soulmates. He’s afraid of her at the end. Basically, it’s set up for Season 3 in a way where they would be each other’s arch-nemesis.”

Kepnes’ third book the series is based on will hit shelves on Tuesday, April 6.

The book is titled You Love Me and will follow Joe, who is now in Washington.

Season 3’s first trailer shows Joe setting his sights upon a new target.

The trailer reveals that Joe and Love welcome their first child together; in addition, the couple, who are now married, move to Northern California for a fresh start.

“Being your dad is changing me,” In the trailer, Joe speaks to his son.

“For you, I’d move to some soulless suburb. For you, I’d marry the monster. Your mother, Love. What could go wrong?”

A sneak peak shows Joe quickly becoming more obsessive and stalking his neighbor Natalie (Michaela McCManus).

The trailer shows that Joe’s wandering eyes even lead Love to suggest couples therapy.

“You obsessed with her?” Love asks in the trailer, which is set to a rendition of Britney Spears‘ song “Baby One More Time.”

Love later screams at Joe, “Why don’t you love me anymore?”

The trailer’s final shot appears to show Joe and Love burying a body together as their baby sits nearby. “We’re a team, OK?” Love replies. “Till death do us part.”