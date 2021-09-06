Phil Jerrod Standup Comedian has Passed Away following a Battle with Cancer..

Off The Kerb has confirmed that Phil Jerrod, the stand-up comedian, died after a lengthy battle with cancer.

A statement was issued Monday morning. “It is with deep sadness we have to announce the death of Phil Jerrod. Phil peacefully passed away at home after a battle with cancer, with his devoted wife Beck by his side.

“Phil’s critically acclaimed stand up and comedy writing meant he was incredibly respected by his peers, supporting and writing with many of his comedy heroes.”

It continued: “Phil was a close friend of ours, an incredibly talented and kind man who was tragically taken too soon.

“He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.”

Jerrod, who was thought to have been in his early 40s when he started stand-up, performed three solo shows in the Edinburgh Fringe, 2015 to 2017.

To have his kidney removed, he had to cancel three months’ work.

At the time, comedians rallied around to raise £7,500 in his support.

He has supported Off The Kerb artists on tour, including Seann Walsh, Romesh Ranganathan and has written for radio- and TV shows such as The Now Show, The News Quiz, and Mock The Week.