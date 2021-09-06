A Dawson’s Creek Reunion Joshua Jackson Says It’s a Bad Idea!

Dawson’s CreekWhile fans may not want to wait for the end of their lives before enjoying a reunion, the cast isn’t in a hurry to make it happen.

During an interview with The Guardian, This article was published Sunday, September 5, 2009. Joshua JacksonWhile promoting his latest Peacock series, he spoke about his career. Dr. Death. The reporter then asked if Dawson’s CreekStars would televise reunite in a reunion similar to the one that happened with the Beatles. Friends cast recently did for HBO Max’s Emmy-nominated special.

Long story short, Joshua, 43, didn’t sound interested in planning a reunion, and he gave a very specific reason for why he didn’t see a TV sit-down as a good idea.

“I think because the Friends cast were already adults when they were doing the show, it’s less jarring to see them now,” He shared. “If you put our mid-40s selves together on a coach now, with our creaking backs, it might shock people.”