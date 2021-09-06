Cristiano Ronaldo welcome gift from Lingard And Pogba is keen to see Real Madrid succeed

MORNING, UNITED FAANS

England scores two goals in four minutes, Manchester United scores four.

Jesse Lingard transformed himself from a Red Devil-like bit to chief Lion, as his livewire show and a double dose of drilled finishings led to a 4-0 Wembley triumph over Andorra.

However, the 28-year old could be seated in Poland on Wednesday as a warm-up for his role with United. Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his second home debut at Newcastle on Saturday.

Lingard, the midfielder, seems to have declined a chance at a permanent move to West Ham. He has however made only one appearance as a sub for United thus far this season.

He proved he is a good player and has shown his energy against Andorra.

United “That’s our guy” And “great stuff” After his match-winning performance for England.

Lingard could once again fade to the background this weekend, with Ronaldo being banned for the two last Portuguese internationals.

Newcastle beat unbeaten United, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as boss unlikely to allow sentiment into his thinking.

Fans will be able to swap their Edinson Cavani No7 shirts with the Uruguayan’s No21 top, according to Old Trafford chiefs. This is after Ron has reclaimed the No7 shirt that George Best and David Beckham made famous.

Romelu Lukaku, an ex-United striker insists that he is not in Ronaldo’s ex-Juventus league.

Chelsea’s new boy Lukaku said: “Don’t ever compare me to Cristiano Ronaldo. Cristiano Ronaldo is for me one of the best three players in football history.