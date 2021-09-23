Petrol station turns drivers away after running out of fuel since E10 changes

A supermarket petrol station in Devon ran out of unleaded fuel, just weeks after the new E10 launch.

Motorists had to wait until the fuel was back at their pumps.

The signs at Tesco Tiverton state that they won’t be refilling their tanks until October.

E5 petrol is still being used at the pumps, but E10 was introduced earlier in the month.

Drivers were notified that E10 gasoline will not be available until the new pumps are installed next month.

Only four stations ran out of petrol at the time, but all stations were full by 3:30pm.







(Image: PA)



The petrol ran out as one driver was trying to fill up their car on pump six.

A fuel attendant told customers: “That’s it now, no more until October.”

Tiverton only has four petrol stations, Devon Live reports.

A second petrol station in the area heard about the fuel shortage, and staff were concerned that they wouldn’t be able to fill up their cars.

The pumps at the station were filled with E10 fuel when the UK switched to it.

This marks the first instance of petrol stations experiencing problems with E10 fuel since its introduction in September.

Meanwhile drivers have voiced their concerns over the new fuel with one motorist reporting a “spluttering” engine.

The motorist said: “So with E10 petrol are we now paying more for less petrol?”







(Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)



Want all the biggest Lifestyle news straight to your inbox? Sign up for our free Central Recorder Hot Topics newsletter

They added: “I’m all for being more environmentally friendly but shouldn’t it be cheaper since it’s watered down?

“Also, since I started using it, my car’s exhaust started sputtering.”

Another complained on Twitter: “One tank of E10 petrol later, my Golf Mk5’s engine is still spitting and misfiring.”

The fuel makes it greener than the previous E5 petrol which could cut transport CO2 emissions by 750,000 tonnes per year.