How does Rihanna feel about becoming a billionaire?

Speaking to Extra about her status as a billionaire, Rihanna admitted that it isn’t all it’s chocked up to be. Rihanna said that she feels scared about the title’s weight. When the interviewer asked how she feels about the empire she’s built, Rihanna responded, “It’s scary. I do think about it all the time. I make it a point to think about it, because I … get scared when, you know, the pedestal comes into play and we’ll put you up there and they keep wanting to put you up there.”

Rihanna added that she doesn’t like the sensation of being put on a pedestal and would prefer to keep her feet firmly planted on the ground. “I want to feel my feet on the ground because I know it’s not going to be a fall at all if anything, right?,” the R&B singer said, explaining further that she struggles with being an icon and doesn’t want to forget who she is.

Rihanna responded by asking the interviewer what her feelings were about young girls idolizing her. “I think that is what makes it worth it,” Rihanna explained that her motivation and desire to inspire others is what she worked for. Rihanna looks up to her fans and reciprocates by looking up to them. “And it’s mutual respect that I have because I wouldn’t be here without them,” the “Diamonds” singer stated.