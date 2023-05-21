Pete Brown Dead – Famous songwriter of “White Room” and “Sunshine of You Love”, dies at age 82 from cancer

Pete Brown, poete and writer of poetry, has passed away at age 82.

In the early 1960s, the Londoner wrote White Room and Sunshine of Your Love for the supergroup Cream.

Brown, who died late on Friday from cancer, was reported to have posted a message about his death in a Facebook status.

Brown, the poet, who was in the same circle as Allen Ginsberg, Spike Milligan and guitarist Eric Clapton, asked drummer Ginger Baker for help writing songs for Cream. Cream is a group he formed with Jack Bruce, bassist Jack Bruce and guitarist Eric Clapton.

After Cream’s breakup, he formed a songwriting collaboration with Bruce that lasted for more than 40 years.

A tribute from Bruce’s family posted on Facebook reads: “We are extremely saddened to learn of the death of Jack’s long term friend and writing partner Pete Brown who passed away last night.

Jack and Pete, along with Eric Clapton, wrote many of Cream’s classic songs. These include the hit singles ‘I Feel Free,’ ‘White Room,’ ‘SWLABR,’ and ofcourse ‘Sunshine of Your Love.’ Pete and Jack continued to collaborate throughout Jack’s solo career, right up to Jack’s final studio album ‘Silver Rails’ released in 2014.

“Pete’s unique poetic genius has the ability to conjure up the most incredible imagery and we are so very thankful for his momentous contributions to the world of poetry and music.”

The singer Jessica Walker and the restauranteur Tad Walker are among his survivors.