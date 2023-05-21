Phillip Schofield: his three-year hell, from the Queen’s queue-jumping trial to Holly’s rift and paedo brothers’ trial

Phillip Schofield ruled daytime television for over two decades with his boyish charm, slick smile and smooth voice.

In the last three years, his life has descended into chaos. His once spotless image was tarnished by a number of scandals.

Now he has lost his This Morning job, endured a messy split with “TV wife” Holly Willoughby and suffered the fallout of his younger brother’s conviction for child sex offences.

The start of the upheaval in Phil’s life began in February 2020, when he bared his soul on the ITV show’s sofa to come out as gay.

The audience and his superiors were kind and supportive of his brave admission.

Phil, now aged 61, wrestled for some time with his emotions.

After almost 27 years of marriage, he admitted that he sought therapy because he felt confused about his sexuality.

The TV giant revealed: “I went to seek professional help, I sat down and poured out my heart.”

The star’s decision to embrace his sexuality, after “many heart-breaking conversations at home”, was the celebrity shock of the year, with the stress causing Phil’s weight to drop to just nine stone.

It was a well-known fact that his marriage with wife Steph, the mother of two adult daughters Molly (now 30) and Ruby (27) had been viewed as stable.

Although they live in different places, the couple is still together and close.

They did Covid lockdowns together in Henley, Oxfordshire, though Phil has since moved into a £2million pad in Chiswick, West London.

Perhaps it’s his Break-away with HollyThe most shocking thing about this is number 42.

In recent weeks the news cycle has been dominated by rumours of their recent feud — but those in the know say it all began three years ago.

Sources say a “fundamental shift” took place when Holly went to war with their agents, YMU Group.

She set up her own agency Roxy Management and took action against YMU over their claim for 15 per cent of her earnings, winning £1million in an out-of-court settlement.

Rumours of jealousy ensued, as Holly’s career went from strength to strength while Phil’s faltered.

Holly secured presenting gigs on BBC shows such as Take Off With Bradley & Holly on BBC1 until 2021, as well as presenting Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof last year.

A source on This Morning said: “There has been a frostiness between them for some time.

“They were always professionals on camera but often wouldn’t say a word to each other until ‘action’.

“Phil likes to be in control. Things were rosy when Holly was a young ingenue he could mentor but now she’s a superstar in her own right.

“He seemed a lot happier last month when Holly was off work with shingles and he was co-hosting with Rochelle, who is less experienced and clearly looks up to him.”

The pair’s strained relationship could not have been improved by “Queuegate”, when they were accused of jumping the line to see the Queen’s coffin in September 2022.

The public was outraged when they heard that the television stars were ushered into Westminster Hall without any delay.

The “queue-jumping” pair were then forced to issue a statement insisting they had viewed the coffin in their capacity as broadcasters.

The uproar is said to have had costly consequences for Phil, whose £1million advertising deal with We Buy Any Car lapsed shortly after the drama and was not renewed.

After five years as the face of their car brand, they soon changed to a group of unknowns dancing in TV advertisements.

Yet Holly appeared untouched, hanging on to seven-figure deals with the likes of Marks & Spencer.

While Holly’s success may have caused tension, reports suggest Phil failing to tell her about his brother’s trial ended the coupling.

Holly is said to have been “deeply upset” to find out about Timothy Schofield’s sex offence charges only when her co-star took time off This Morning during the court case.

Depraved Timothy, 54, was found guilty at Exeter crown court of 11 sexual offences involving a child and was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Thursday — with Phil dragged into the trial in March after his statement detailing Tim’s confession was published.

The TV star wrote how he “shouted at Tim he had to stop”.

Timothy Schofield, 54, was found guilty at Exeter crown court of 11 sexual offences involving a child and was sentenced to 12 years in prison

Phil’s many scandals must have made it difficult to get much support from other showbiz stars.

His ex-colleague Eamonn Holmes last week called Phil and Holly a “broken fit” with “no chemistry”.

Amanda Holden celebrated his ITV demise with a “strongman” emoji posted on Instagram.

Phil, the star of the daytime television show for 21 years, is now struggling to find support.