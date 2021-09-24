Pepper, The Masked Singer:

By Brandon Pitt
THE Masked Singer’s new season took off on September 22.

This season features 16 contestants.

Pepper is one of the season six contestants of The Masked Singer

Who is Pepper?

Pepper, a hot-red-covered contestant on The Masked Singer, heats up the scene. Pepper stands out with her red tulle skirt and high-heeled laced boots.

Pepper’s costume was revealed on September 12, 2021.

Who else is competing?

Below are the 16 contestants competing in season six of The Masked Singer:

Pepper is one of several new contestants

Who’s been eliminated so far?

Mother Nature and Octopus were both sent home in the sixth season of The Masked Singer.

Dwight Howard was the Octopus. Tonight, September 23rd 2021, Mother Nature’s identity will be revealed.

How can I watch the Masked Singer?

You can watch The Masked Singer via your cable television provider on Fox.

The show is also available on Hulu. Fubo TV. Tubi TV. YouTube TV.

Tonight’s second episode will air on Thursday, September 23rd.

The series airs every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

