Jennifer Lopez’s new Netflix movie announces exciting cast

The film will be directed by Niki Caro, who recently directed Disney’s “Mulan.” Previously, she’d directed “The Zookeeper’s Wife” and “Whale Rider,” which was nominated for an Academy Award. The screenwriter of the film is Misha Green, who recently adapted HBO’s “Lovecraft Country,” which earned a variety of Golden Globe nominations.

Jennifer Lopez will also be producing the feature under her production company, Nuyorican Productions, marking the first of her upcoming projects with Netflix, which plan to feature films, series, scripted and unscripted content. “I am excited to announce my new partnership with Netflix. Elaine, Benny, and I believe there is no better home for us than a forward-leaning content creation company that seeks to defy conventional wisdom and directly market to the millions across the globe who no longer view art and entertainment with the kind of boundaries and limitations of the past. We at Nuyorican Productions are thrilled to find like-minded partners in Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber, Bela Bajaria and the whole team and look forward to getting to work right away,” Jennifer released a statement.

You can expect “The Mother” by late 2022 or early 2023.

