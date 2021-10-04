Pepper Teigen, Chrissy Teigen’s Mom, Whips Up Food Network Special

Pepper Teigen plans to add some flavor to Food Network.

The chef and matriarch of TV personality and model Chrissy Teigen’s family, Pepper Teigen plans to showcase Thai cooking in a new half-hour special for the Discovery-owned cable network at noon on Saturday, November 6, as well as on the streaming-video hub Discovery Plus. She and her eldest daughter, Tina Teigen, will make a feast inspired by family recipes and also share stories about the sisters when they were young. The half-hour special is executive produced by Chrissy Teigen on behalf of her production company Huntly Productions, as well as High Noon Entertainment.

Pepper Teigen is the author of “The Pepper Thai Cookbook.”

“The Teigens have shared their love of cooking and entertaining on their popular social media channels and in their best-selling cookbooks,” said Courtney White, president, Food Network & streaming food content at Discovery Inc., in a statement. “With ‘Getting Spicy With Pepper Teigen,’ we are thrilled to bring their fans to Food Network’s linear and DTC platforms for a special look at the whole family in action, cooking and eating together like never seen before.”

On the special, Pepper and Tina will prepare dishes including a spicy tomato, bacon and corn salad; caramelized shrimp lettuce wraps; chicken larb; and pineapple soft serve.

“I’m so excited to share my family’s favorite recipes that we’ve been making and eating for a long time,” said Pepper Teigen, in a statement. “I can’t wait for viewers to see how easy it is to make Thai food at home, and after they try these recipes, I know that fish sauce will soon be the new ketchup and pantry staple!”

Full recipes will be made available at FoodNetwork.com/GettingSpicy and Food Network will employ a Twitter hashtag, #GettingSpicy. Pepper Teigen will do a blind taste test of popular Thai ingredients on the outlet’s social-media venues