People are just realising iPhone warning is too dangerous to ignore – don’t waste any time

One iPhone warning is important to ignore: compromised passwords

It appears if one of your passwords has turned up in a leak – and it’s extremely serious.

You could lose one or more accounts if you do not act fast.

The hackers could then take control of more of your accounts in a chain reaction.

This is a very dangerous situation, but it can be easily resolved if you act quickly.

If you are using Apple’s iCloud Keychain for your website and app passwords, the warning will work. iPhone.

Apple detects password cracks and warns you if one of the passwords that you have saved has been compromised.

“When you create and store your own passwords for websites and apps, iPhone automatically identifies common weaknesses (for example, if they’re easily guessed or used multiple times),” Apple explained.

“iPhone allows you to securely monitor and notify your passwords if there are known data leaks.”

To find compromised passwords, go to Settings > Passwords > Security Recommendations.

You’ll receive a message explaining the problem if your password has been compromised.

Select an account that is affected and then click on the Password box.

Then Apple recommends tapping Copy Password so you can paste it where it’s requested – for instance, when you’re creating a new password.

Tap Change Password to edit or change your password in app or on the site.

You have many safer options that creating your password yourself.

Apple stated that if the app or website allows users to sign in to Apple’s accounts, they can benefit from the convenience and security of this feature.

“If you aren’t given the upgrade option when you change your password, many accounts allow iPhone to automatically create a strong password that you don’t have to remember.”

It can prove very risky to have your password compromised.

It doesn’t matter how strong or unique your login is, leaks can happen.

It is possible to lock out hackers by changing it fast.

Hackers could gain entry to your computer and cause chaos in your digital life.

You can easily change your password, which will save you from any serious cyber-trouble.

You must ensure that the passwords are not saved to your iCloud Keychain.

