Chris Tyson from MrBeast is receiving hormone replacement therapy

Chris Tyson It is beginning a new chapter.

This YouTuber has a Twitter profile that notes they use “Any pronoun,” shared on April 5 that they have been undergoing hormone replacement therapy (HRT) For two months.

“Informed consent HRT saved my and many others’ lives,” the 26-year-old Tweet From their individual account. “The obstacles [gender non-conforming] I find it bizarre that people must go through so much to receive life-saving, gender-affirming health care in 1st-world countries. Let people decide for themselves what is best for them.

Transgender or gender-nonconforming people can have a feminizing, or masculinizing hormone therapy to help them achieve a traditional or more feminine look. According to the Cleveland Clinic.

On April 6, Chris Submitted that their physical appearance “has already started to change” since beginning HRT, explaining, “The amount of body positivity I’ve gotten in just 2 months is insane.”

They were the creators of this content, he continued to say Identities as genders have been a problem Tweeted in the past that gender dysphoria was being learned about over the last 21 years