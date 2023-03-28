People are just realising iPhone clock has thrilling secret – you’ve got eagle eyes if you’ve spotted it

The clever little secret of the iPhone’s iPhone design is something only Apple enthusiasts will be able to see.

It’s linked to your Clock app – and it’s high time you found out about it.

1 Right now, check out the Clock icon in your iPhone Credit: Apple

You can use the Clock App to set alarms, or determine the time in the area at your next vacation destination.

iPhone fans are going wild for a hidden secret linked to the app’s icon.

A mum shared that the icon is more than a simple image of a clock face. Mumsnet.

It’s amazing to think that this is something I haven’t seen before.

“Years of owning a smartphone, years of using my clock app for timers, alarms etc.

Yesterday I realized that my app button shows actual time, not just stylised pictures of a clock.

“I saw it, thought it was funny and decided to take a look.

You just have to notice that it is there.

It was then showing ten past six a few hours later…blew my mind!”

Many iPhone enthusiasts responded with shock and amazement to the news.

One responded, “Oh My God, the Second Hand Moves Smoothly Around as Well.”

“I’m going to pretend I have a rolex phone.”

Another said that he could keep his phone for fifty more years and still not be bothered by it.

Another pointed out that the iOS Calendar app also shows the correct date as the icon.

It’s not the only iPhone Easter Egg, however…

Secret Steve Jobs tributes

You may not be aware of two genius Steve Jobs tributes on the iPhone.

The late Apple founder changed the world with his gadgets – so it’s fitting that he’s remembered with at least a few fun iPhone Easter eggs.

This clever tribute is first.

The icon looks almost identical to a pair or glasses.

This device is used to increase the number of pages in your reading list. However, it may look familiar.

They’re based on the same pair of round frames that Steve Jobs wore.

The second Easter egg is harder to find, simply because you need the new iOS 16 software update to see it.

If you go into Settings > Wallpaper on iOS 16, you’ll find a surprising new wallpaper.

Apple enthusiasts will recognize it as two clownfish swimming.

In fact it’s the wallpaper first shown by Steve Jobs during the launch of the original iPhone.

It’s an iconic moment in gadget history, but made stranger by the fact that the wallpaper never made it to the actual iPhone.

It was instead used to promote the iPhone’s original launch (including a TV commercial), and then scrapped.