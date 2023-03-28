A little-known UK airport which is now launching passengers flights to Europe.

This summer, a UK airport will resume flights to Europe for the first-time in five years.

Llyd Airport also known by London Ashford Airport was shut down as a scheduled passenger operator in 2018 under LyddAir.

3 Llyd Airport will relaunch scheduled flights in the summer Credit to Alamy

3 Scheduled flights were cancelled by the airport in 2018. Credit to Alamy

David Hainsworth, FAL Aviation’s airport operator confirmed that the flights will continue this year.

Le Touquet will feature as a destination, along with other popular holiday spots.

He said Kent Online:

Air Alderney will begin passenger service to Le Touquet, and other destinations in summer 2023.

The airline, which launched passenger flights last year, currently operates routes between Alderney, Guernsey and Jersey.

Llyd Airport is yet to reveal the start date and price for flights.

David stated that there were two new hangars built and that operations had been reorganized.

Additionally, the airport hopes to lengthen and expand its runways so that larger aircraft can be launched. Currently only Airbus 319 and Boeing 737 are permitted.

A spokesperson for the airport previously stated that the scheduled flights would allow locals to go on holiday abroad “without the hassle and expense of flying from London Airports.”

Lydd Airport used to be the busiest airport of the country. It was home to more passengers than Gatwick in a single year.

It first opened in 1954 with daily flights to Le Touquet, Cherbourg and Calais in France and Ostend in Belgium.

However, passenger numbers fell after the introduction of ferry services to Europe from Dover and Folkestone.

2018 saw the end of scheduled flights. The airport was instead used as a chartered flight base, training school and film location.

The airport was featured in the 1960s James Bond film Goldfinger as well as British TV shows such as Top Gear and Silent Witness.

This is not the first airport in UK that wants to reopen.

The UK’s other airports want to offer more direct flights to Europe.

Plymouth Airport hopes to reopen after being closed for more than a decade while Swansea Airport is launching their first scheduled passenger flight in nearly 20 years this year.

And Humberside Airport could take on more flights this summer, despite being one of the smallest airports in the UK.