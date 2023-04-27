People always say the same thing after seeing my best moves to grow the peach: “I’m a girl who works out and has a bubble booty.”

After being asked for her advice, a GYM Girl with “bubble boots” shared the top moves she uses to achieve her body.

This woman posted dozens of videos to her TikTok profile, offering tips and workouts for anyone looking to uplevel their routine.

TikToker Olesia recently shared a video revealing her top moves for achieving and maintaining her self-proclaimed bubble booty

Credit: TikTok/olesia__shevchuk
The woman has shared dozens of videos on her TikTok page providing tips and exercises for those looking to level up their routines

Credit: TikTok/olesia__shevchuk

TikToker Olesia@olesia__shevchukRecently shared on ) Video She shares her secrets to achieving her self-proclaimed “bubble booty” and how she maintains it.

Olesia’s video captioned “5 Most Effective Exercises for Bubble Booty.”

On-screen text: “The perfect booty workout.”

Olesia demonstrated a variety of exercises that she performs during her workout.

She did not include the names of all exercises, but she revealed how many repetitions of each she performs.

Saving and doing this for bubble [peach emoji]”, she concluded her video.

Olesia’s video was viewed over 1.3million time.

Many asked advice on their workout routines after examining Olesia’s.

One person asked, “Where have you gotten the cables for fire hydrants?” “Where did you get the attachment for cable fire hydrants?”

The other wrote: “Nice work out What advice would you give me if I didn’t have cable?” One person wrote.

Another person asked: “What cable attachment do you use to perform lateral hip abduction?”

What weight should I start with to avoid injury? “What weight should I take to start off so as not to damage myself?”

Other girls in the gym have also offered their tips to help grow bubbles.

Brooke@_bodiedbybrooke, in an article published recently, recommended doing weights with 45-degree cable kickbacks. Video posted to TikTok.

Sammy Marie Barreto (@sammymariebarreto() recently tore her leggings in the middle of a workout, but stated: “More that four years hard work, tears and failure, as well as constant self-discipline.”

The woman wrote: “I’d never change a thing.” The gym is where I get my energy. The gym is where I find myself.

