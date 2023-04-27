Protestors support Montana Trans Lawmaker, who was silenced by his colleagues

Montana protesters came out in support of Democratic transgender legislator Zooey Ziphyr, after Republican leaders barred her from participating to debates regarding the rights for transgender teens. She spoke against legislators who supported bans on gender affirming care. Zephyr told her conservative colleagues that they would “have blood on their hands” if they banned this medical care that trans youth need. Inside Edition Digital provides more.
