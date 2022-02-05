new video loaded: Pence Rejects Trump’s Claim That He Could Overturn the Election
transcript
transcript
Pence Rejects Trump’s Claim That He Could Overturn the Election
Former Vice President Mike Pence said he had no legal authority to change the outcome of the 2020 election, offering his most forceful rejection of Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results.
I heard this week that President Trump said I had the right to overturn the election. But President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election. The presidency belongs to the American people and the American people alone. And frankly, there is no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president. Under the Constitution, I had no right to change the outcome of our election. And Kamala Harris will have no right to overturn the election when we beat them in 2024. [crowd clapping]
Recent episodes in U.S. & Politics