I Made 4 Classic Sandwiches in My Air Fryer

I assembled the sandwich and while it looked appetizing, it wasn’t my favorite of the sandwiches I tried.





I spread mayo on the bread before layering lettuce, tomato, and bacon with a slice of bread in the middle.



Victoria Montalti/Insider







For assembly, I first spread mayonnaise and sprinkled black pepper on my three slices of air-fried bread (adding mayo to both sides of the center slice to help glue the ingredients together). Then I started the fun part: layering the ingredients. Lettuce, tomato, bacon, bread, repeat.

During my taste test, I came to the conclusion that my creation was just … alright. Yes, the bacon was outstanding. But everything else felt a little lackluster. I felt that the bread was a bit mushy despite being air fried. I think buttering the bread or, simply, just toasting it would have been better options.

After trying this, I wouldn’t necessarily call it an air-fryer sandwich with just two ingredients fried in it. And while I do love a BLT, I don’t think this one lived up to be a top-tier comfort-food sandwich.