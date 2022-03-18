Pelosi Calls Putin a War Crimes Victim and Offers Him a Bono Poetry

Volodymyr Zelensky is the new St. Patrick… at least, according to Bono. On Thursday, in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shared a new poem written by Bono at the annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon, with the U2 frontman comparing the Ukraine president to the Irish saint.

“I got this message this morning from Bono,”Pelosi unfolds a piece paper during the luncheon. “Most of us — whether we’re in Ireland or here — Bono has been a very Irish part of our lives.”

Is now the Ukraine

This absurd poem described the miracles of St. Patrick, and how they were achieved. “drove out the snakes”Ireland. These snakes are now symbolic of the musician. “an evil that rises/and hides in your heart.”With the Russian invasion of Ukraine, these snakes have become symbols for Vladimir Putin. “Ireland’s sorrow and pain/is now the Ukraine,”He wrote. “And Saint Patrick’s name now Zelensky.”

Pelosi read the poem and gestured for audience reactions. Afterwards, attendees could be heard laughing out loudly. Pelosi made a nervous cackle and presented Riverdance.

Earlier in the day, the White House announced that Pelosi — who hosted the Friends of Irleand Luncheon — would be sharing a poem from the U2 frontman. H.E. Micheál Martin, Taoiseach of Ireland, were in attendance.

Read Bono’s poem below:

St. Patrick, he drove the snakes out!

With his prayers, but that’s not all it takes

The snake is symbolic of

A rising evil

You hide in your heart

It will break as it breaks

And the evil has come my friends

Some men are surrounded by darkness.

But in fear and sorrow

That’s when saints can appear

To exterminate those old snakes

We are not free because they fight for us

From the psycho in human family

Ireland’s sorrow and pain

Is the Ukraine now?

And Saint Patrick’s name now Zelenskyy