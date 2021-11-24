Pedro Pascal Calls Out for Double Standard after Comments

Pedro PascalAfter tweeting about Kyle Rittenhouse verdict and memorializing his victims, he has sparked controversy. Some have compared his tweet to Gina Carano’s, after she was fired. MandalorianFollowing her controversial tweet.

​​”Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 27, murdered August 25th, 2020. Rest In Peace,” Pascal tweeted, along with photos of the deceased. This tweet was sent a day after Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all charges in the Rosenbaum/Humer deaths. Rittenhouse’s lawyers argued that he shot the men in self-defense and would have faced a mandatory life sentence if he hadn’t been found not guilty.

Rittenhouse killed Rosenbaum and Huber during the Kenosha, Wisconsin riots in August 2020. The riots broke out after Jacob Blake, a police officer responding to a domestic disturbance call, was shot and killed by Rittenhouse. The state and federal levels did not charge the officer who was involved in the shooting.

Pascal has previously made political statements, criticizing Trump and supporting the transgender community. The actor isn’t the only Disney star who is commenting on the Rittenhouse verdict. Mark Ruffalo (who plays Bruce Banner and The Hulk in Marvel Cinematic Universe) tweeted. “We come together to mourn the lives lost to the same racist system that devalues Black lives and devalued the lives of Anthony and JoJo. #ReimagineKenosha.”

We gather to remember the victims of the racist system that devalues Black life and JoJo’s lives. #ReimagineKenosha — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 19, 2021

Liam O’Brien, who appears in the animated series Star Wars Rebels, posted, “No f—ing justice,”Aimee Carrero, the voice of Elena in Elena Of Avalor, replied. “Burn it all down.”

Mandalorian Actors Stir Up Controversy

This isn’t the first time a Mandalorian Stars have been criticized for making offensive comments. Pascal’s co-star Gina Carano was fired from the show after her social media posts, including one that compared today’s political divide to Nazi Germany. Her posts on COVID-19, pronouns and election fraud have been criticised by fans before.

After her firing, Carano claimed she was bulliedDisney “I’ve been through so much, and I’ve seen so much now, clearly, of the bullying that’s been taking place, and I saw it before. I’m not the only one that’s ever been bullied by this company, and I know that so deeply.” Some see this as a double standard on Disney’s part, firing a conservative after a tweet, while staying silent on Pascal’s tweet

Some are calling on Disney to reverse the decision and bring Carano to the show. However, Carano has since moved on to a partnership with Ben Shapiro (conservative political commentator) and The Daily Wire. Pascal continues to be busy and is finishing up season 3 of Mandalorian and HBO’s adaptation of the video game The Last of Us. Both films will be shown on the big screen in 2022.