The Matrix Resurrections Producer Explains Why The New Movie Isn’t Just A Sequel

18 years ago The Matrix RevolutionsThe film was released, and its two main characters died. The MatrixEveryone agreed that the franchise was tied with a tight bow. Included the Wachowski Sisters , thought. That is it. The Matrix ResurrectionsWe are almost there These will bring them back long dead characters, The sequel has been screened David Mitchell, co-writer. And he explains just why the new film isn’t just a sequel at all, but a “beautiful and weird creation”That is an exception to the usual blockbuster action movie.

Seeing how The MatrixBecause the franchise ended so long ago, and because of the extraordinary nature of the franchise’s universe, it is only natural that we should expect something completely new in the sequel. The Matrix ResurrectionsDavid Mitchell was the co-writer. Lilly Wachowski was taken out of the project. , opens up To Vima via CBR) and explains just what we won’t see in the film. Specifically, that it’s not going to be comparable to other blockbusters and sequels. Here’s what Mitchell says, exactly:

In September, I saw the film in Berlin. It’s amazing. Although I can’t tell you the story of this film, I can explain it to you. It’s not a sequel yet, but it is an autonomous film that includes the three Matrix movies that preceded it. It is both a strange and beautiful creation. It achieves some things we are not used to seeing in action films. This means it subverts the rules for blockbusters.

While it’s a strong vote of confidence in hearing that The Matrix Resurrections isn’t going to be Another reboot, or sequel? in the revival phase Hollywood seems to be going through these days, we still have no idea what’s about to happen in this movie. There are many wild theories. of course, but we won’t really know until the film is released for us all to see. Thankfully, we’ve avoided any MatrixWe don’t need to worry about spoilers, so we can just go in with very little expectation. Some action and a Keanu Reynolds bathtub scene .

The problem is with a MatrixIt is obvious that Neo and Trinity are supposed not to be alive. It is possible for the impossible to occur. The MatrixEvery day, there are countless possibilities for their return, including the theory of that The first three films They are a videogame that takes place in the fourth film. You are so right.

No matter how Lana Wachowski and David Mitchell do it, though, there’s not much room to deny that our minds are indeed going to be blown. With the film now finished and Mitchell hyping up some major artistry in the film, I honestly can’t wait to see it and let that creatively unfold.

The Matrix ResurrectionsIt will be released in a few weeks, on December 22nd. This is just in time for fans to give as a Christmas gift. You’ll be able to check out the films in theaters nationwide or stream it at home exclusively on HBO Max.