Pawn Stars Corey Harrison Talks Weight Loss And Health Issues!

“Chumlee kind of thought we were gonna be fat guys together forever or something, and once I lost a bunch of weight, Chumlee all of a sudden starts losing weight, too,” Corey recalled. “I’You know what? I’m proud of him. He did it all with diet and exercise, and lost almost 100 pounds.”

Corey smiled when he was asked if Chumlee looked half as good as he did. “Of course not!”He laughed. “He’s the sidekick! Let’s not forget that.”

Chumlee for his part reflected on his weight loss through an interview with People 2014 “It was time for me to get healthy,” Chumlee shared his thoughts with the magazine. “I started at 320 [pounds] and now I’m down to 225. When I first began, I eliminated all processed foods except mustard. Now, ‘everything in moderation is my motto.”