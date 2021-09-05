Arsenal wants Eddie Nketiah Back!

Crystal Palace pulled away from any deal that could have led to Arsenal seeking a buyback clause in the Eddie Nketiah striker sale.

That’s according to The Sun, who claim that the Gunner wasn’t willing to let Nketiah go without the potential to bring him back down the line.

Manchester City struck a similar agreement for Angelino and held similar rights to Douglas Luiz through this summer.

Arsenal was making such demands for Nketiah, but they weren’t able to strike a deal for him to be sold this summer.

Crystal Palace had a strong interest, but the move was stopped by Nketiah over personal terms. It is now unlikely that Nketiah will sign a new Arsenal agreement.

Arsenal can let Nketiah go at the end of the season. There are clubs in Germany that want to sign him.

Branded ‘extraordinary’Last summer, Mikel ArtetaNketiah appears to be at the bottom of Arsenal’s pecking order and is probably planning his escape.

It’s clear that Arsenal does still thinks highly of the 22-year-old, hence their desire to get a buy-back clause inserted into any sale.

Yet with his contract running down, Nketiah may simply choose to get away from Arsenal – and may not come back as Edu had wanted.

Edu says Arsenal’s 23-year old will be a blazer, but it is not yet.