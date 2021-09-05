General Hospital Season 58 GH Spoilers Jax Threatens Nina By Exposing Over Mike!

General Hospital spoilers tease Jasper “Jax’ Jacks (Ingo Rademacher) will threaten Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) with exposure over “Mike” Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), in an upcoming episode on General Hospital!

Jasper Jacks And Josslyn Jacks Have A Special Dinner Together – With Special Marinara!

General Hospital viewers will remember that Jax and Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy), enjoyed a special meal that Trina Robinson (Sydney Mikayla), helped them prepare. Joss was preparing her late grandmother Jane Jacks’ (Barbara Tarbuck) stew, her father’s favorite. It takes three hours to cook in an oven so they needed an appetizer.

Trina suggested some marinara and baked mozzarella and told Joss that she had some killer marinara left from when she’d stopped in Nixon Falls and was given a jar to take home. General Hospital viewers are aware that this was some of the best marinaras she had ever tasted. Sonny’s special sauce! Joss and likely Jax as well would know Sonny’s sauce anywhere! Even if Jax didn’t ask about it specifically being Sonny’s sauce, if the fact that Trina got it in Nixon Falls came up, he would be suspicious that Nina’s boyfriend might be Sonny!

Jasper Jacks Asks Ava Cassadine About Nina Reeves' Romantic Life

General Hospital viewers will first see this. Jax will travel to Spring Ridge to answer your questions Some advice from Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn). Jax might have questions about what to do if someone is declared deceased and then comes back alive. This way he may have some leverage in another situation he doesn’t like, namely Carly Corinthos’ (Laura Wright) impending marriage to Jason Morgan (Steve Burton)!

After all, if Jax knows Sonny’s alive, even if he doesn’t know who he is. Joss is too old to have a custody battle over but she has definitely been endangered by Carly’s mobbed-up lifestyle, and Jax has realized Jason is even more dangerous than Sonny! At least in Jax’s own opinion, as General Hospital viewers have observed! Then Jax heads over to ask Ava Cassadine (Maura West) what she knows about Nina’s love life! Ava will probably tell Jax that Nina left him to escape since she knows that Nina is with someone to keep him away.

Nina Reeves Has Another Surprise Visitor And Jasper Jacks Threatens Her

General Hospital viewers will recall all of Jax’s suspicions about Sonny’s survival started with a serving of that special sauce! Jax will likely go to Nixon Falls in a manner similar to Peter August (Wes Ramsey), and will likely spot Sonny before he confronts Nina. It is a different thing to confront someone with suspicions than to confront them with the truth. Nina will be confronted by Jax with his knowledge of the amnesiac “Mike” Sonny really is, and Nina has kept his survival secret for many months now!

To Jax, Sonny is the lesser of two evils compared to Jason, and Jax makes no bones about telling Carly where Sonny is even at the risk of exposing Nina’s deception! Nina may initially attempt to reason with Jax but, when it comes down to it, Jax sided with Carly when it came time to withholding the truth regarding her daughter Nelle (Chloe Lanier). General Hospital viewers are well aware that Nina believes withholding information about Sonny from Carly is just an eye for eyes and a tooth to a tooth!

