Pawn Stars’ Chumlee slams seller who tries to unload Kurt Cobain’s signed car insurance documents for a whopping $50k

PAWN Stars’ Chumlee slammed a seller who attempted to unload Kurt Cobain’s signed car insurance documents for a whopping $50,000.

Tyler was looking to make a huge profit on the valuable personal items of the Nirvana musician.

Tyler explained that the insurance documents deserved such a high value because it also includes Kurt’s full-name autograph.

He explained: “I’m looking for $50,000 because it’s extremely rare to find Kurt Cobain’s full signature.

“And because it’s not just a random item. It’s something very personal to him. I got it from a big collector up in Seattle that’s a die-hard Kurt Cobain fan.”

Chumlee – who’s real name is Austin Lee Russell – appreciated the item, saying: “It’s Kurt Cobain, the biggest rockstar of this generation, in my opinion.

“The cool thing about this is this is the Plymouth Valiant he slept in during the height of his career.

“It’s even more important because he was coming off his world tour at the time. This was signed just 74 days before his death.”

Tyler then revealed he was “looking to get $50,000” for the paper and card – which appeared to shock Chumlee.

“Um, that’s a lot of money. I don’t know what kind of value this olds, it’s not typical rock memorabilia.

“I’m going to have someone come here and confirm the signature,” Chumlee (39), replied.

An expert then came into the shop and examined the papers to confirm it was signed with “live ink.”

Once doing so, he was able to say with “no doubt” that the documents were in fact authentic.

The value was then estimated at $20,000, which Tyler used to be able to put on the sale price of $10,000.

“For me to be in on something like this, I’d have to go down to 10 grand because for this to even get 20 grand, it would have to be at an auction or a personal collector or something,” Chumlee clarified.

PRICEY MISTAKE

Attempting to get more money, Tyler fired back with: “How about 18,000?”

The Pawn Stars personality looked disappointed and shot down the offer: “Yeah I think it’s cool but I’m going to have to pass on it.

“I’m sure you’ll get what you’re looking for somewhere else though, good luck.”

Tyler, who wanted to take his large payday on vacation, packed up the papers and left the store without spending a dime.

In a confessional, the disappointed seller said: “He put up a good negotiation.

“I wasn’t sure what I could push him to but I can tell you right now I would never have taken $10,000.”

TRAGIC ENDING

Nirvana frontman Kurt is one of the most acclaimed musicians in rock & roll.

He is credited with “single-handedly” popularizing the grunge-rock sound and sold over 30 million albums with his band.

He was a talented songwriter who lived a turbulent life in public and private. His tragic end came at 27.

He was found shot to the head in his Seattle home and later his suicide was ruled as suicide.

