Dad’s horror after son, 4, was left badly burned when bath foam ‘caught alight’ and turned into ‘fireball’

A DAD claims that his young son was left badly burned after a kids bath foam turned into a huge “fireball”.

Jonathan Beddard’s son Oscar was playing with the “mouldable bath soap” when it suddenly caught alight after coming into contact with a candle.

Jonathan, 31, from Newton-le-Willows, Merseyside, explained that the flames then engulfed his little boy covering him in burns and leaving him badly injured.

Little Oscar, 4, was then rushed to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital where he received treatment for a week and doctors claim that his skin has healed better than expected.

His father believes that his son is still struggling mentally from the ordeal.

He told the Liverpool Echo: “The foam has caught the candle and then basically engulfed Oscar in a ball of flames from body to head.

“I just rushed out to the shop, and I was just down the street when I received a phone call saying that Oscar’s bath had set on fire. It’s that foam.”

“We just had to keep dabbing him with cold water and towels while he was just sat there screaming in pain.”

Oscar’s mum Nicola, 43, had been looking after her son who was in the bath when the accident happened.

His burns are much better than doctors originally thought. This means that he did not require a skin graft, as his family had feared.

Jonathan claims that he bought the product at the Earlestown branch.

Jonathan added: “It has affected him mentally, he’s not had a bath since, and he’s got more of a temper since it happened and stuff like that.”

A spokesman for Home Bargains said the company was unable to comment due to ongoing legal reasons.

